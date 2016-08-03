Flying Fortress returns to Liberty Aviation Museum; weekend events

The WWII Boeing B-17G "Yankee Lady" will return to the Liberty Aviation Museum for tours and rides Aug. 6, 7 and 24.

Norm Ellickson, Crew Chief of "Yankee Lady," says this type of aircraft will always stand out as an engineering marvel. Between 1936 and 1945, he estimates 12,731 B-17s were built. And an estimated 5,000 were shot down over Europe during the war.

It is for the "gallant airmen" and their sacrifice for the freedom we enjoy today that the crew maintains the pristine condition of the flying fortress.

CEO of the Liberty Aviation Museum Ed Patrick is excited to be able to offer the exhibition in Port Clinton.

"As a community rich with World War II history, we are honored to have this rare aircraft visit here. There may only be ten airworthy Boeing B-17s left in existence, so it's quite a thrill for us to have the best one call Port Clinton its second home," he said.

The Yankee Air Museum is in its 35th year as a non-profit organization at Willow Run Airport in Michigan.

"It is impossible to keep planes like the Yankee Lady B-17 operating without community support at home and everywhere we fly," said Ellickson. "We appreciate the support from the Liberty Aviation Museum for helping make this mission possible."

Self-guided ground tours of the aircraft are $2 for kids 6 - 15 and $5 for adults 15 and up.

The flight experience will be offered to the public Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 6 and 7 at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 3 p.m., 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Rides will last approximately 30 minutes at $450 per seat.

"Visiting an aviation museum is one thing; having one visit you is another thing and flying on one is the absolute best," said Ellickson.

To order a ride on the B-17, call 734-483-4030 ext. 236 or click here.

Also happening at the Liberty Aviation Museum: "Restore the Ford" Pancake Breakfast and "Chita the Tin Goose" Book-signing.

These events will both begin at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

The pancake breakfast will benefit the Tri-Motor Heritage Foundation's 1929 Island Airlines Ford Tri-motor restoration located in the aviation museum's hangar 2 and costs $7, adults 15 and up, $5 for ages 6 - 15 and is free for children under age 6.

The book-signing will end at noon in the museum main lobby. The book's author and illustrators will be in attendance. Books will be available at the event for $12.95.

For more information on these events, click here.

