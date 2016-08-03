Best and worst states for student debt: See how Ohio ranks

A study by wallethub lists Ohio as 38 out of 50 states in average student debt in 2016, 37 for proportion of students with debt, 33 in students with loans past due or in default, and 41 in percent of student loan borrowers that are ages 50 and up.

The study also lists Ohio as 24 in availability in student jobs and 22 for paid internships and availability of grants.

The site based their findings on nine metrics within the scope of two main topics - student-loan indebtedness and grant and work opportunities for students.

Data was accrued from all 50 states to develop a comprehensive study that reflects the best and worst states for 2016, a year that by the end of the first quarter, saw $1.26 trillion in disclosed credit reports of college loan balances - which is up $72 billion from a year ago, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

The study also provides a picture of where the best states are to "put down roots" post college degree, painting a picture by average calculation of opportunity versus amount to repay.

"In education. Indeed, where you live doesn’t just affect the value of your property; it also reflects the worth of your college degree, the same degree that may have put you in debt."

