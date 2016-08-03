180th Fighter Wing holds Change of Command ceremony

A Change of Command ceremony will be held for the 180th Fighter Wing on Saturday, Aug, 6 at 10 a.m. at the Toledo National Guard Base.

At the ceremony, Col. Kevin V. Doyle will assume command of the 180th Fighter Wing from Col. Craig R. Baker.

Col. Doyle has served as both an Air Force officer and a Marine during his 32-year career. He was recently promoted to Colonel in May of this year. Doyle has logged more than 3,900 hours in F-4E, F-16 and A-10C aircrafts - 400 of those in combat out of a total of 100 combat missions.

Previous assignments have included, Rifleman, Pilot (F-16), Weapons System Officer, Chief of Weapons and Tactics,Primary Marksmanship Instructor, Fire Team Leader, and Intelligence Officer.

In his new assignment, Col. Doyle will help ensure the wing is ready to deploy mission-ready warriors and equipment to anywhere in the world,

Col. Craig R. Baker will be moving to an assignment at the Pentagon as Director to the Chief of Staff of the Air Force’s Strategic Studies Group. Among his many roles, he served as Vice Wing Commander for the 57th Wing at Nellis Air Force Base, NV and commanded the 8th Fighter Squadron at Holloman Air Force Base, NM from 2009 - 2011 before becoming Commander of the 180th Fighter Wing from 2014 - 2016.

Baker has held various positions on the Air Force staff since 1992.

Presiding over Saturday's ceremony will be Maj. Gen. Mark E. Bartmann, Ohio Adjutant General.

The 180th Fighter Wing provides air defense for the Great Lakes region. The Toledo National Guard Base is located at 2660 Eber Rd, Swanton, OH.

