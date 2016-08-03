Toledo takes 2nd for 'fun places to live if you love the outdoors'

Toledo took second in a list of "fun places to live if you love the outdoors."

The list was published in U.S. News & World Report and consisted of other cities considered the most populated metropolitan areas with impressive outdoor offerings.

Tucked between Fresno, CA, which took first, and Indianapolis, listed as third, Toledo's many Metroparks were the main reason for the high acclaim.

"We have a tremendous diversity of natural resource opportunities here... so between all of the Metroparks and all of the surrounding state park lands and federal lands, we've tried to work together with those institutions to build a bigger picture, if you will," Steve Madewell, MetroParks Executive Director said,

Madewell expects the Metroparks will have approximately 5 million visits in 2016 alone.

Top 10

Fresno, CA TOLEDO, OH Indianapolis, IN El Paso, TX Madison, WI Nashville, TN Baton Rouge, LA San Diego, CA Greensboro, NC Cincinnati, OH

Toledo, Ohio, also proves to be a good place to live for those who want easy access to the outdoors. The metro area's expansive Metroparks of the Toledo Area system, which includes 15 area parks (and is affiliated with the Toledo Botanical Garden), offers residents the opportunity to camp, fish, hike and bike. In the winter, the park welcomes cross-country skiers and snowshoers.

