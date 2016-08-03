Ohio treasurer launches Stable Account program

Ohio treasurer Josh Mandel is launching the Stable Account program that benefits people who are disabled.

It's a tax-free saving plan for disability-related expenses like living expenses, housing and transportation.

"So if you have a child, a friend or neighbor with down syndrome, autism, cerebral palsy or any type of disability. now for the first time ever, they can save and invest for their future without fear of losing their healthcare," says Mandel.

Find more information or see if you qualify here.

