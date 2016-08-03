Toledo Block Watch urges voters to renew tax levy

Neighborhood watch members in Toledo are urging voters to really think before they enter the voting booth in November.

For more than 30 years, Toledo voters have approved a three-quarters percent income tax increase.

On Tuesday, city council decided to put that tax back on the November ballot.

It's up to the tax payers to decide whether or not this tax, vital to the success of our police officers and firefighters, will pass.

“We stand strong behind the police department 100 percent,” said Lucinda Kinnan board chair of the Toledo Block Watch.

Kinnan said the neighborhood watch program relies heavily on its relationship with Toledo Police and Fire.

“We are the eyes and ears for the police department,” she said.

Janet Beam was a member of block watch when this tax was up for renewal in the past. She says if this tax does not pass it would directly affect our safety.

“It was a matter of four or five months at that time," Beam said. "This will be a year if we can’t get it. People are already retiring and there won’t be anyone to replace them. You think it’s bad now trying to get someone to answer a call … they’re not going to be there and it’s not their fault.”

Officer Clifford Warstler is a 20-plus year veteran with the Toledo Police Department.

He said he hopes he will be able to maintain this trusted relationship with the community after the November decision.

“We are, police are very important and vital to the city," Warstler said. "I think, I hope it continues to be a strong force in this town.”

Based on her experience, Beam has one request for Toledoans, “It’s going to be bad for everybody. I don’t care where you live. It’s going to affect. You’ve just got to really think this through before you go to that voting booth and vote this year. You’ve just really got to think.”

November is fast approaching and these two ladies said they will be doing their part to get the word out to the community about the importance of this tax on our safety.

