World's largest gaming fair bans cosplay weapons

No rubber swords, no plastic guns.

The world's largest gaming fair has told visitors to leave their weapons at home this year.

Organizers of the annual gamescom event in Germany said Tuesday that "replica weapons and weapon-like items" on costumes will be banned due a recent series of attacks that have shaken the country.

Germany saw its first suicide bombing and one of the worst mass shootings in its history last month.

Replica weapons are a frequent accessory in cosplay - short for costume play - where fans dress up as video game or anime characters.

Actors working for exhibitors will still be able to carry weapons at the event, provided they are registered and checked first.

The gamescom fair takes place Aug. 17-21 in Cologne.

