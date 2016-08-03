Hurricane Hunters Heading Out

The hurricane hunters are heading back to Tropical Storm Earl this morning. There is some expectations that the storm may now be at hurricane strength.

Earl will not make landfall near the US. In fact it will land south of the Cancun, impacting Belize.





We will be watching closely as the moisture from tropical storms can sometimes make it all the way to the Great Lakes. This time it appears the landfall is too far to the south to directly impact us.

