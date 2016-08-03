No other remains found on property of James Worley; Investigation ongoing

Worley was first arrested in connection to the case on Friday, July 22. (Source: Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio)

Investigators discovered a "room" hidden by hay bales in James Worley's barn on County Road 6 in Delta, OH (Source: WTOL)

New developments in the death of Sierah Joughin were released Tuesday from the Attorney General's office.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s office said no other remains have been found on James Worley’s property on County Road 6 in Fulton County.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

“DNA is taken from anyone arrested on a felony charge in Ohio,” said Jill Del Greco, Public Information Officer for the Attorney General’s Office. “The DNA would then be run against all forensic DNA samples already in the CODIS (Combined DNA Index System) database.”

Justice for Sierah: Investigation into disappearance, death of Fulton Co. woman

Previously, a search warrant release gave details on what led police to Worley and what they found at his property.

At the time, clinical psychologist Charlene Cassel, who is not connected to the case, said the evidence found on his property was horrific - "like something you would read out of a novel on serial killers and so forth."

Cassel works for Court Diagnostic and Treatment Center.

"All these pieces together seem to me to indicate somebody who was into a serious pattern of activities - sado-sexual are what comes to mind," she said.

Sierah's remains were found around 6 p.m. Friday, July 22 off County Road 7 in a shallow grave, not far from the home of the man being charged in her case.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.