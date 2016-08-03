Flipped semi slows traffic on I-280, Central Ave. detour

An overturned semi slowed down drivers on their morning commute Wednesday morning.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a semi flipped on I-75 northbound, on the turn-a-round ramp on I-280 around 4:45 a.m.

The right lane was closed for several hours as crews flipped and towed away the truck.

Traffic continued to move at 25 mph through the area while the lane was closed.

Officials say the driver is okay. He was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Officials on scene say speed was likely a factor in the crash.

