Community members take back their roads in honor of Sierah Joughin

Residents of Fulton County and people from all over came together to remember Sierah Joughin with the running and biking event, "Taking back our roads."

The 20-year-old University of Toledo student's remains were found just days after her disappearance along county Road six.

To honor her the community gathered at Evergreen High School, making their way down County Road six and back.

"I did it for the community and for her because I knew she wouldn't want people to be afraid," said Kathy Boger, who helped organize the event.

People in the community say the recent events of Joughin's disappearance and murder has changed their way of life, but they are choosing not to live in fear anymore.

"We live right outside of town in Metamora, and I'm always outside now with the kids. They used to feel comfortable going outside and since things have happened it's changed. And it's going to take some time to heal," said Allison Robertson.

Tammy Schmitz, who lives in the area, says a time will come when she will feel comfortable to do those things again.

"For me it's just important to get out there and do it and not be paralyzed in fear like a lot of us were so many days while we didn't know what had happened,"Schmitz.

Tons of people attended an event to honor #SierahJoughin . The story on @WTOL11Toledo @ 10/11 pic.twitter.com/KaehBE2tDQ — Breelynn Martin (@BreelynnWTOL) August 3, 2016

Many say the event is the next step in moving forward and uniting the those who live in the area.

"We need to stay strong as a community and bounce back and just show everybody that were not going to back down. And we support everybody around here," said Zach Meiring.

Organizers say similar events like this may be planned in the future.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.