Toledo City Council votes unanimously to put renewal tax on ballot

On Tuesday, Toledo City Council voted unanimously to approve the three quarters of a tax levy for the ballot in November.

The tax is a renewal that comes up every four years.

Back in March, voters turned down issue 2. Then the Mayor was asking voters to approve a full one percent tax.

This time around, the city is concentrating on the tax you are already paying.

Councilman Tom Waniewski says he just wants voters to know what they plan to do with it.

"I don't like to be the naysayer, saying 'if you don't, this will happen.' I would really rather tell them it's paying for our security forces in great measure and that we're trying to be good stewards of their money," he said.

Not passing it would be a cut to the general fund of $170 million, 85 percent of which goes toward paying police, fire and other safety personnel.

For this reason, there is more pressure this year then ever before to make sure this levy passes.

If it doesn't pass, it will create a $56 million hole in the budget that could also place the control of the city in the hands of the state.

James Tuschman, Chairman of the Board for Port Authority says with the way the city's finances currently stand, a no from voters would also force Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson to declare a fiscal emergency.

Tuschman says police and fire departments would each have to layoff 200 or more officers each.

"It seems to me - in a time of crisis - Toledoans have to understand this plight, step up, get this thing renewed and keep our community safe and sound... and keep the momentum - which has been encouraging - going," he said.

