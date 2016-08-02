Money Talks News: Best items to buy in August

To everything, there is a season; and when it comes to shopping, every month has both potential deals and duds.

Good items to buy: Clothing, patio furniture and laptops.

As summer ends, retailers will start discounting summer fashion to make room for autumn apparel. Prices on summer clothing and back-to-school shoes will be discounted up to 60 percent off.

According to Deal News, last August stores like Target, Walmart and Sears offered discounts of as much as 68 percent off. Laptops are also good, with discounts up to 25 percent.

Bad items to buy: Apple products, Grills and TVs.

One thing to avoid in August is Apple products. New models of iPhones and iPads are often unveiled between September and October, which means you’ll find bigger discounts when today’s devices become previous-generation.

Another thing to wait on? Grills. Good deals in August, but even better deals in September.

There are also good deals on TVs in August, but the best deal happens during black Friday.

