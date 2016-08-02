Fulton Co. woman trains for cancer event in same area of abduction and murder

A Fulton County woman has been walking rural roads for weeks, training for a cancer awareness event.



For 10 weeks, eight of those before the shocking murder of Sierah Joughin, Shelly Banta walked dozens of miles most days in rural Wauseon, on her own and not far from the site of a horrific crime.

With only the sounds of birds chirping and her feet hitting the pavement, Shelly prepares for her 39-mile walk in New York City in October, to raise money to end breast cancer.

“Obviously this has heightened the awareness tremendously,” Banta said.

Within 10 miles of the abduction of Sierah Joughin and where her body was found, Shelly had been training, walking past peaceful cornfields, unaware a possible killer was in the area.

When asked what she thought about walking on her own during the time before and during the crime, she said the thought was chilling.

“Your stomach d rops and you're just like oh my gosh, you know, that could be me or that could be anybody else that I know,” she said.

Shelly said since the crime, people have offered to walk with her to protect her on her journey. But this is what she will continue to do with Sierah as her inspiration.

“But it's kind of in her memory and her thoughts are with me as I walk. And I hope that the family knows that we're not going to let this happen in vain,” she said.

Shelly said she has changed how she walks. Instead of walking wherever her feet lead her, she has a specific path in mind and she will text her husband or mother if she changes course.

Even though the suspect, James Worley, is behind bars, she's thinking of carrying personal protection like a taser or gun.

But her determination to end cancer won't go off the path she's chosen.

“It definitely touched me but I didn't want to let it stop me. I'm not going to let someone, you know, that has bad thoughts and bad intentions, take away from my good intentions.”



