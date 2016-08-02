Fraternity takes 'Journey of Hope,' raises money for people with disabilities

A group of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity brothers have been biking for two months across the country to raise money and awareness for people with disabilities.

They started their trek, "Journey of Hope," in San Francisco two months ago and have already raised a quarter of a million dollars for the Ability Experience, which helps to fund grants given to people with disabilities.

Griffin Tietz. a chapter member and cyclist from the University of Colorado, said the team has met with some severe weather since they've started out.

"We hit a 106 was our highest and then the heat index one day was about 117. It cooled off once we got to Colorado, we hit a good amount of rain coming through the Midwest. We actually got rained out a couple days due to thunder and lightning just because it was unsafe to ride," he said. "We surprisingly hit snow going through Tahoe. So we've kinda hit it all. We've hit all kinds of wedding conditions."

But, the brothers say the people they are raising money for are the reason they keep going.They have 540 miles left before they reach their final destination in D.C.

"The idea that people get is that we're going out and we're changing people's lives. But really what I've noticed is that clients that we visit, people that we visit are changing our lives," said Tim Schlachter, chapter member and cyclist from University of Toledo. "People walk away from this trip different than when they started it and that's just the beauty of the journey of hope."

