ProMedica opens new Urgent Care in Sylvania Township

ProMedica now has a new urgent care open and operating in Sylvania Township.

The facility is located on Central Avenue and is the fifth Urgent Care Promedica has in Toledo and surrounding areas.

Urgent Care centers are a great resource to have, offering a cost effective way to get medical help without making a trip to the Emergency Room.

“We're able to do X-Rays, suturings, simple urgent care needs with a walk in aspect and our cost for a patient is very low that is usually covered by an Urgent Care co-pay," said Cindy Edwards-Tuttle, Nurse Practitioner and Vice President of Urgent Care.

There is also an app to help patients determine which ProMedica Urgent Care is nearest to them.

The app also helps you decide if you should visit an Urgent Care or an emergency room instead.

