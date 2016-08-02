Is Louisiana's Blue Lives Matter law creating a divide?

It's been two weeks since the deadly ambush of Baton Rouge Police officers. Monday a new law went into affect making any similar crime targeting police or other first responders in Louisiana a hate crime.

Rick Machcinski lost his brother Steve in a house fire on Magnolia Street in North Toledo in 2014.

Rick, a firefighter himself, says Louisiana's new Blue Lives Matter law is a good step in protecting first responders.

"I do think there need a to be new laws created for that. To protect us. I know that there's two sides to this great big story that's in the news right now, but I think there needs to be laws protecting both sides.

There are two sides: Some people make points about first responders choosing their profession. Others say the law drives a wedge.

The President of the Louisiana NAACP, Ernest Johnson says, "Laws like this to me tend to divide because now you're going to separate, where you've got black lives matter and blue lives matter and you got this contest going on and it's just not helpful."

Rick says laws like Lousiana's could go even further to protect both sides, but in the meantime, he knows what it's like to have to watch his back on the job.

"I haven't personally felt any animosity from anybody but I do know when we go on runs, whether to a fire or medical run, whatever it might be, we have to be careful and we have to be mindful of our surroundings because you never know someone's intentions."

This is the first law of it's kind. As of right now, nothing is in the works for the state of Ohio.



Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.