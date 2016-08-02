Increase of 'catastrophic injuries' related to trampoline park visits

Trampoline parks are becoming more and more popular. In fact, one opened in Holland in the last year, but, do potential injuries outweigh the benefits?

An American Academy of Pediatrics report shows injuries are skyrocketing at trampoline parks. Researchers found there were nearly 7,000 park-related emergency room visits in 2014, up from less than 600 in 2010.

Dr. Jason Smith, Director of Sports Medicine for Mercy Health North, says "What we're noticing is a definite increase in catastrophic injuries."

Smith says that means injuries that require admission to the hospital.

"These are bad broken bones or fractures, tissue injuries like bad bruises and head injuries, which we're very much concerned about."

Skyzone Trampoline Park in Holland did not want to talk with WTOL's Amanda Fay on camera, but did issue a statement from the International Association of Trampoline Parks.

"In addition, the IATP supports the ASTM International Standard for Trampoline Courts which includes: rigorous manufacturing and design criteria, monitoring courts, redundant netting, training and providing patron education. We believe that the positives

of youth recreational sports far outweigh the negatives and we are actively engaged in programs aimed at promoting the safety and well-being of jumpers who visit our member parks."

Dr. Smith says as a Sports Medicine Physician, he's a big proponent of physical activity, but recommends other things like running or playing on a jungle gym, especially for children under the age of six.

"The reason for that is younger children have more soft, flexible bones, so they're more prone to mush fractures where the bones kinda come together and that concerns us," says Smith.

Springfield Township Fire tells WTOL the department has responded to six calls so far this year to Skyzone in Holland, which the department says isn't a huge number.



Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.