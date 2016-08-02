Smithsonian Museum looks for Beer Historian

Maybe you really were preparing for a career at those college keggers...

The Smithsonian is accepting applications for the position of Beer Historian.

Requirements:

Must. Like. Beer.

If you fulfill the first requirement, read on.

Applicant must be willing to research, document and collect American brewing history, work independently, travel, write and communicate effectively with co-workers and the public - so don't overextend yourself at the "library."

If you can perform these duties and more, cheers to you!

The salary starts around $64,000 and includes benefits.

We told you we were studying, mom!

To see the job posting, click here. The deadline is Aug. 10.

More careers at the Smithsonian's NationaI Museum of American History can be found here.

