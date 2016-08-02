Tuesday Wood County Fair Forecast

The Wood and Monroe County Fairs are now well underway. If you're heading out for some fried food goodness, you're in for a treat of a forecast too.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and hot! Highs are expected to be in the upper 80s.
Check out previous First Alert Weather blog posts here.
Follow WTOL:
Download our app here.
Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.