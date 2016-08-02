Tuesday Wood County Fair Forecast - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Tuesday Wood County Fair Forecast

WOOD COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

The Wood and Monroe County Fairs are now well underway. If you're heading out for some fried food goodness, you're in for a treat of a forecast too. 

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and hot! Highs are expected to be in the upper 80s.

