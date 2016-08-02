CBS daytime open casting call comes to Toledo!

One person be will be selected to travel to Hollywood and appear in an episode of either The Young & the Restless or The Bold and the Beautiful

WHO: Men & Women, 18 years old and over as of April 1, 2016, who are legal residents of the United States.

WHEN: August 26, 2016 – Open Call during 3:00 - 7:00pm for on-camera screen test. Auditions will be held on a first-come, first-served basis (although producers reserve the right to audition people out of order).

WHERE: Arrowhead Plastic Surgeons, 1360 Arrowhead Rd, Maumee, OH 43537

EXTRA: Tom's Barb-B-Q will be at the casting call with their food truck selling Barb-B-Q!

GENERAL REQUIREMENTS: The Casting Call is open to U.S. residents, ages 18 years old and older as of April 1, 2016. Employees (and their immediate family members) of CBS Broadcasting Inc. (as well as its affiliated and subsidiary companies), television stations affiliated with or owned by CBS that are a part of the CBS Television Network, Sony Corporation, Bell Phillip Television Productions, Inc. and participating local sponsors are not eligible.

THE REGISTRATION PROCESS

All participants desiring to participate in the Casting Call must register in person through the process described below.

Each participant MUST bring the following:

Government issued ID that shows proof of their age and U.S. residency.

A recent photograph that the station will keep. They can also bring a headshot, credits and a resume if they have one.

A completed registration form as will be made available in advance by CBS.

A signed release as will be made available in advance by CBS.

Release forms and registration forms should be downloaded, printed and completed in advance. Only limited supplies will be available onsite at the time of registration.

No one under the age of 18 will be allowed at the audition venue.

Producers reserve the right to audition people out of order of their place in line. Due to space limitation, only one friend or family member in addition to the person being auditioned will be admitted into the venue where auditions are taking place.

OPEN CALL

If a participant meets the qualifications during registration and time permits, she or he may be asked to perform a producer-provided scene on camera.

Participants should not wear any clothing items that have designer names, sports teams, or any other logos or brand names or bearing the name or likeness of a celebrity, living or dead. If they do wear such clothing, they may be required to remove it or turn it inside out or put on additional clothing to cover it.

The local casting committee will select 10 finalists from each region to be submitted to the network to select a winner.

The person who is selected will receive and SAG/AFTRA contract guaranteeing him or her compensation as a principal performer in a dramatic serial for a single episode at the prevailing scale rate. The episode, tape date, character portrayed, amount of dialogue, and/or the broadcast of any scenes in which the person selected appears are at the sole discretion of the producers. As is the case with the editing of the show in general, the producers reserve the right not to include the participant’s appearance in the show. Additionally, the person who is selected will receive round-trip coach class airfare for two from airport nearest winner’s home to Los Angeles, three nights lodging (double occupancy), ground transportation and a per diem. The actual dates of travel are to be determined.

GENERAL CONDITIONS AND GUIDELINES

CBS may provide additional terms and conditions and/or additional participant guidelines prior to the initiation of the Casting Call process.

Download the following:

Casting Call Release

Call Scenes