TPD promotes four officers to Sergeant

Four police officers will be promoted by Toledo Police Chief George Kral on Friday.

Officer Mel Stachura, Officer Jason Onstead, Officer Kellie Lenhardt and Officer Jamal Owens will be promoted to Sergeant during a special ceremony, beginning at 11 a.m. at City Council Chambers in One Government Center on the first floor.

About the officers:

Officer Mel Stachura, 35, was appointed to TPD in 2010 and has worked in Field Operations, Vice Narcotics and is currently assigned to the Gang Unit.

Officer Jason Onstead, 42, was appointed to TPD in 1999. He is currently assigned to Field Operations.

Officer Kellie Lenhardt, 28, was appointed to TPD in 2011 and holds a Masters Degree in Public Safety Administration from Herzig University. Kellie is currently working in Field Operations.

Officer Jamal Owens, 36, was appointed in 2012 and has worked in Field Operations, SWAT and is now assigned to the Training Section.

