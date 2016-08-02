Rain Lacking In July

For us in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan this has been a very dry summer. And we are entering what is typically the driest part of the summer. But not everyone in the Midwest has been so dry.
4 states: Minnesota, Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky have recorded top 10 wettest July's on record.
Compare that to Ohio which has over 30% in a moderate drought and over 75% below normal on rainfall this summer.
