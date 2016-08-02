Rain Lacking In July - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Rain Lacking In July

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

For us in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan this has been a very dry summer. And we are entering what is typically the driest part of the summer. But not everyone in the Midwest has been so dry. 

4 states: Minnesota, Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky have recorded top 10 wettest July's on record. 

Compare that to Ohio which has over 30% in a moderate drought and over 75% below normal on rainfall this summer. 

Check out previous First Alert Weather blog posts here.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly