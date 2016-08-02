TPD arrest man in connection to west Toledo bank robbery - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD arrest man in connection to west Toledo bank robbery

Arcelles Garrett (Source: Lucas County Jail) Arcelles Garrett (Source: Lucas County Jail)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police have arrested a man they say robbed a west Toledo bank Tuesday morning. 

The robbery happened at a PNC branch on 5826 Lewis Avenue around 11:30 a.m. that day.

Less than a day later, police arrested Arcelles Garrett in connection to the crime. 

The amount of money taken is not known at this time, and it's unclear what charges Garrett will face. 

