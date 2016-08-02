Internal memos detail cuts needed if Toledo tax levy passes or fails

Internal memos between Toledo’s police and fire chiefs to Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson paint a grim picture of cuts needed in their departments - whether or not the city’s three-quarter percent tax levy renewal passes or fails.

On Tuesday, city council gave final approval for the renewal to appear on the November ballot.

But even if the levy is renewed by voters, substantial cuts will have to be made to both the Toledo Police Department and the Toledo Fire Department.

Police Chief George Kral and Fire Chief Luis Santiago were asked by the mayor to lay out the cuts they will be forced to make beginning in 2017.

In the best case scenario, Santiago says he will have to cut $4 million from the department's budget.

"It's a difficult scenario when you are talking about that much money coming out of a budget of my size, specifically a $72 million budget and asking for me to give up $24 million of," said Chief Santiago. "That's tough. That can't be accomplished by tweaking this vendor or this contract. Significant changes have to happen."

Defeat could be catastrophic.

Letters from the departments lay out the possible scenarios:

Scenario 1: three-quarter percent tax levy passes with the ability to transfer CIP to General Fund - $11 million shortfall

Scenario 2: three-quarter percent tax levy passes without the ability to transfer CIP to the General Fund - $22 million shortfall

Scenario 3: Three-quarter percent tax levy does not pass and there is no ability to transfer CIP to General Fund - $73 million shortfall

Read the full contingency plans from Chief George Kral and Fire Chief Luis Santiago:

The City of Toledo will have to make up $11 million even if the levy passes and up to $73 million if it fails.

The police department proposed layoffs, closing a sub station and eliminating programs like the K9 unit.

"If this does not pass, we are talking substantial cuts," said Chief Kral. "We are talking a skeleton crew, northwest station would close, community services would be gone, school resource officers would be pulled out of the schools."

Chief Kral says the last thing he wants to do is stop providing services they have had for years.

"If we do have to suffer layoffs, there are things were just going to have to stop doing because we just don't have the people to do them," he said.

At a meeting on Monday, Aug. 8, TPPA President Dan Wagner said morale is low among police officers who depend on their training to support themselves and their families in these careers.

In addition, response times for people calling on these services will also be greatly impacted by a failure to renew the levy.

"It's important; it's a renewal. It's not a new tax. We've been paying it for 30 years. It's a comparable tax to what everyone in the outlying cities are paying as well.So, don't do something that's going to harm yourself. Don't vote this motion down because all it's gonna do it come back to hurt you," he said.

The fire department would also need to lay off workers and close stations.

"This report is preliminary," said Chief Santiago. "It tries to anticipate as much as I can, as it relates to the scenario."

And Toledo Police Patrolmans Association President Dan Wagner said layoffs wouldn't only impact services throughout the community, but hundreds of local families

Since 1982, voters have approved the levy each year.

Previously, Toledo Finance Director George Sarantou said passing the levy would raise $57 million annually - which is 33 percent of the city's tax revenue.

"It's happening so the burden is on us, to show the public - this is what you are getting for your money," said Chief Santiago. "And, as far as the fire department and how we are running things, I think they are getting a good bang for their buck."

James Tuschman, Chairman of the Board for Port Authority said the release of these documents before the levy went to a vote was not to sway council out of fear.

"That's not a scare tactic. That is a fact," Tuschman said. "If you don't have the money, you can't pay for these people."

Tuschman knew he had to be a part of the committee to get voters to vote yes on the issue.

"This is such a serious situation for our community and failure is not an option right now," he said.

If defeated, the income tax renewal could go back to voters in May.

