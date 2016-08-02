Lucas County Health Department working to protect our water

The Lucas County Health Department is working to protect our drinking water with a new law that was passed Jan. 1, 2015.

The law includes new sewage treatment regulations and was the reason for a new operation and maintenance program to help Lucas County residents maintain their septic systems so they can last for many years.

"They do fail. It’s like a roof; they will fail overtime. Some problems will pop us as sewage back up, you know, coming out of the ground or going

into a ditch so it can cause some extreme conditions for the house and environment,” says Lucas County Health Department Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski

The $600,000 gr ant is available for a limited time to Lucas County residents who have failing septic systems.

"It really goes back to the number of family members and the household income. So I would give us a call so we can talk to you to see if you qualify," Zgodzinski said.

The health department is going out to the homes of residents and looking at their systems with the hope of educating owners.

The goal is to decrease the possibility of system failure to ensure that all systems within Lucas County are operating properly and then allocate gr ant money to help people who may have failing systems to replace them. This will help keep the drinking water clean.

"It’s partially-treated sewage. So when it rains, it could be washing that into the ditch. Or if the situation is right, it could actually run right off from that system and run right into the ditch," Zgodzinski said.

For more information, call the Lucas County Health Department at 419-213-4100





