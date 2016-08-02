Family dispute ends in arrest, mess

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A Toledo man was arrested Monday night after police say he got into a wild feud with members of his own family.

Ismail S. Ismail, 24, was booked into the Lucas County Jail on a single count of assault and domestic violence.

According to Toledo police, Ismail broke the cash register and overturned merchandise at Prospect Red and White Store,1902 N. Detroit Avenue, where he works with his father. This happened after an argument with his father.

Police say he then went to the family's house at 5902 Donnelly Road and drove his vehicle onto the front lawn, damaging the landscape and subsequently got into an argument with his mother, which his brother, Mohamed Ismail stopped.

Once Mohamed got involved, Ismail then went after him with a monkey wrench, but his brother was able to stop him before he hit him.

Investigators say Ismail also threw a glass lawn table and chair at his brother and rammed his Jeep with his vehicle.

Ismail was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Toledo Municipal Court on charges of assault and domestic violence.



