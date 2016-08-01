Renters, buyers face difficulty finding properties in Findlay

If you're looking for a house in the Findlay-Hancock County area, give yourself some time so you can find exactly what you're looking for.

Experts say inventory is low and it may take a little longer than usual to find the perfect match.

"We have right now 363 properties available in the Findlay-Hancock County area. Of those, a third of those properties are pending. So that really narrows it down," said Kim Leeper, President of The Heartland Board of Realtors.

She says that number is down from an average of 500 properties just a few years ago.

"We're hoping that things come back around and catch up to what they used to be inventory wise. Because it then levels the playing field if you will," said Leeper.

According to Leeper, home prices are also trending upwards. Prices are up tens of thousands of dollars from the same time last year. The average price of a home is now over $199,000.

In addition, she says homes are only staying on the market for an average of 62 days.

Take all of those factors into account, and it's making it more difficult for buyers to find what they want.

"The trend started a couple years ago, where the inventory has been low and our economy has been very good. And we never saw the dips that many of the other places did in the recession time periods," said Leeper.

Low inventory isn't just a problem for those trying to buy a house in the Findlay area; Those looking for rentals are also dealing with the same problem.

Leeper says there is a only a two percent vacancy in rental properties. Even though they aren't in the business of rentals, people continue to call.

She recommends working with an agent if you're looking to buy, that way you see the houses as soon as they go on the market.





Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.