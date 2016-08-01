Head of VFW says Gold Star family deserves apology from Trump

Washington is speaking out about presidential nominee Donald Trump's comments regarding the Gold Star family whose son died in Iraq back in 2004.

Gold Star families are those whose loved one gave the ultimate sacrifice in protecting our freedoms.

"The Gold Star is probably the ultimate testament a family has for their son or daughter," Holland said. Mr. Trump is totally out of line and out of touch with reality.”

Senator John McCain, Ohio Senator Rob Portman and the head of the VFW say fallen Muslim-American solider Captain Humayun Khan's family deserves an apology.

Local veterans feel it's a camaraderie that lasts a lifetime and beyond, and includes your family.

Lieutenant Haraz Ghanbari, Director of Military and Veteran Affairs at the University of Toledo, knows firsthand about the bond, as he's served 15 years in the armed services.

"You can have someone who worships a differently than you or doesn’t worship at all and they're on your left and on your right and they're your battle buddies,” said Ghanbari. “They are going to do everything they can to make sure your life is protected."

Vietnam Veteran Rick Holland says these families deserve the utmost respect.

"Family is the biggest part of the veteran,” he said. “That's what they have and that's what the VFW continues to be a family for the veteran along with their actual family."

Lieutenant Ghanbari said the real lesson we can learn from the interaction between Donald Trump and The Khan family actually comes from how the members of the military treat each other.

"I think we have a great lesson we can learn from the military. In so much that when we are in combat, or when there is a mission to accomplish it doesn't matter what the person to your left or right - it doesn't matter what their political beliefs are or how they identify with their gender,” he said. “It doesn't matter how they cast their vote if it is for the Democrats, Republicans or the independents. We have an objective that we have to meet together and our country has an object that we have to meet.”

Ghanbari continued, “the sacrifice of our service members will never be forgotten so long as we continue to learn and continue the dialog."

As of Monday evening presidential nominee Donald Trump has not issued a formal apology to The Khan Family.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.