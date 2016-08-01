Single-fatal motorcycle crash in Danbury Twp

The Sandusky Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has reported a single-fatal motorcycle crash Monday.

According to a press release, the crash happened around 5 p.m. in Ottawa County, Danbury Township.

Marcus Zimmerman, 33, of Fremont, Ohio was merging westbound on SR 2 from SR 269 when he traveled off the left side of the roadway, hit a guard rail and overturned.

Zimmerman suffered incapacitating injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were contributing factors to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.