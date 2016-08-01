Money Talks News: Does free trade help or hurt America?

Does free trade help or hurt America?

To hear some tell it, free trade is destroying our jobs.

"I'll be the greatest jobs president God ever created. I'll take em' back from China, from Japan, from Mexico, which is doing an incredible job. Their leaders are much smarter than our leaders," says Donald Trump.

But others say globalization actually helps the American economy and creates American jobs.

"Our exports support roughly 12 million American jobs. And they're jobs that typically pay better than other jobs," says Hillary Clinton.

So, which is it? Is free trade good or bad for America?

Well, it's a little of both.

The good: Cheap foreign labor means Americans pay less for all kinds of stuff, from cars to clothes to electronics.

The bad: That cheap foreign labor can cost American jobs.

Of course, trade also creates jobs. But when you boil it down, free trade is good for some Americans because it makes prices lower for consumers and, obviously, some Americans get hurt, particularly in manufacturing.

Solution? Trump talks about basically forcing American companies to use American labor by taxing imports.

Clinton wants to keep trade free, but help displaced American workers with things like job training.

And both Clinton and Trump want tougher trade deals, so we can try to keep more American jobs here and sell more stuff abroad.

Bottom line? Trade is interesting and it's a key part of this election. So learn more about it.

