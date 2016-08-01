St. Johns veteran squad looks to make playoffs

After coming up just short of the playoffs last year, St. John's veteran squad is looking to not just get there this year, but win it all.

While the Titans lost Quarterback Matt Winzeler to graduation, Jakob Zigulis has been putting in work in the pocket and is ready to take on that role.

The strength of St. John's this year is definitely their talented upper classmen.

With more than 30 seniors returning and having Division one collegiate talent like Pete McIntyre, Mitch Berg, Tycen Anderson and Dallas Gant, the Titans are looking to have their best season yet.

"We definitely got high expectations because we have so many veterans coming back," said Tycen Anderson, Titans senior. "Our goal is just a deep playoff run, getting into the playoff and just playing well."

Mitch Berg, Senior and University of Toledo commit, says it's going to be a breakout year.

"We got a bunch of leadership, nine starters coming back and our goal this year is to run the ball and to make a state playoff run and win a state title," said Berg.

"I want to win. We went six to four last year, just missed the playoffs, so I think we got enough seniors on the team, enough leaders on the team to give us that push so we can make it to the playoffs," said Dallas Gant, Titans junior and Division one college prospect.

Pete McIntyre, Titans Senior, says the team has been getting better every year and it's finally time the senior class takes over and finishes off with the Championship ring.

"We've got to develop depth. We go out of town early in the season, play two tough teams on the road in Mentor Lake Catholic and Mansfield," said

Doug Pearson, Titans head coach. "It's just one week at a time for us, we're just trying to be one to zero right now.

St. John's opens the season at Lake Catholic.



