Perrysburg cracking down on smoking at city parks

If you’re planning to attend the parks in Perrysburg, get ready to leave your cigarettes at home.

Perrysburg City Council members took a stand against people smoking at the City’s Parks.

In a four to two vote, Perrysburg City Council asked for a designated area for smoking to be permitted at the parks.

Places like the playground, pavilions, baseball fields and other areas where many gather will be off limits to smokers.

City administrators are now tasked with creating the new ordinance.

“I think it is a good idea mainly for the children being around the smoke. I don’t enjoy being around the smoke or smelling it too much. And then you have people who litter and throw their butts everywhere and for kids they see the habit of who is doing it,” said Matt Holland.

City Council is expected to have the ordinance from the city by December. After a vote, the ordinance will be in place sometime in 2017.

