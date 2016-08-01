Toledo abortion clinic remains open

An Ohio court has ruled to keep a Toledo abortion clinic open.

"Very saddened by the fact that they've allowed this clinic to remain open," said Ed Sitters of Foundation for Life.

Ed Sitters is Executive Director for Pro-life organization Foundation for Life. He says while he presents a position that is anti-abortion, the bigger issue is the safety of the Toledo facility.

"This is a surgery that's being performed on this woman and its critical that the utmost care is being provided," he said.

The clinic was closed in 2014 after it was unable to get a transfer agreement with any Toledo-area hospital. That agreement helps to ensure patient safety.

The clinic has since linked up with the University of Michigan hospital network which is one of the factors that is allowing it to continue its services.

"This decision is great news for the women of Toledo," said Jaime Miracle with NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio. "It means they will not be forced to go outside their community to get the healthcare they need and deserve."

Pro-Choice advocates say the decision sends an even bigger message to Ohio lawmakers like Governor John Kasich, who signed a bill to defund Planned Parenthood.

"Stop using tax payer dollars to continue this crusade against abortion providers," Miracle said.

The National Association for the Repeal of Abortion Laws also says the decision to keep the clinic open is a major win for women's reproductive rights.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.