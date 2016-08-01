Responsible gaming discussed at Hollywood Casino

It’s Responsible Gaming Education Week, and Penn National Gaming wants to educate its guests and employees about playing responsibly.

They say while the entertainment aspect is important, they want people to know there are resources available for anyone who thinks they have a problem.

“It’s for the entertainment purposes that we want people to come. We want to make sure they are being responsible when gaming, and have the means to do it when they come," said Brian Hopkins, Slot Manager at the Hollywood Casino.

If you or anyone you know might have a gambling problem, call Ohio’s Responsible Gaming hotline at 1800-589-9966.

