Attorney General has plans to upgrade Ohio's background check system

Most employees are required to complete a criminal background check before being hired, especially if they will be around children, but an investigation this year has revealed Ohio's background check system is outdated and unreliable.

Now, the Attorney General has revealed a plan to fix that.

The Ohio criminal background check system relies on a computer software program to generate accurate results. But that system has not been updated in 15 years. This has lead to some issues, like occasionally producing clean records for criminal offenders.

A $10.8 million contract was announced by the Attorney General's office to fix the broken system. A spokesman said the update is long overdue.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation issues 1.3 million background checks a year. Many day cares and schools rely on its accuracy to keep children safe.

"We're serving kids and we need to be cautious in how we do that," said Jim Gant of Toledo Public Schools. "Anytime we can get an opportunity to improve the system in which we are able to check the people that are working for us and serving our kids, it's great to improve the system."

The Attorney General spokesman said the update took so long because it was considered a low-priority item. According to the spokesman, this is the first time an update was ever budgeted.

Once it is completed, the update will cost a little over $1 million to maintain. No timeline was given.

