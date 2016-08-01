Water looks good at Maumee Bay, in retrospect to water crisis two years prior

Tuesday will mark the two-year anniversary of the Toledo water crisis, when hundreds of thousands of people couldn't drink the water because of toxic microcystin.

Fast forwarding to now, the water looks good right now at Maumee Bay. There is scum on the water, but no bright green algae like what was seen the last two summers.

Sandy Bihn with Lake Erie Waterkeeper, keeps a close eye on the water in Maumee Bay from her back yard. She says, "It's been beautiful out there. The water's been blue and it's been great for boating and fishing. The best in a long time."

Less rain during the spring and early summer months adds up to less phosphorus from farms and sewage treatment plants flowing into the lake and fueling the algae. Still, Bihn says the water is not completely out of the clear.

"We've always had blooms in mid to late August, through September and into October. I'm sure we'll have some bloom, the question is how much," said Bihn.

She says right now, there isn't a threat to our drinking water. Even though low levels of microcystin are showing up at the water treatment plant, we could still see some heavy rain. Plus, wind and currents play critical roles as well.

Unlike this time two years ago when more than 500,000 people were scrambling for bottled water, people can now enjoy the tap water.



Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.