Suspicious man in Perrysburg alarms citizens with odd behavior

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A man in Perrysburg has been causing alarm among some of the citizens for exhibiting odd behavior and has been reported multiple times.

"It's scary this world we are living in," said Jen Maguire. "I used to disappear for hours on my bike as a kid and now, I can't even turn my back on my kids at a store."

Maguire has been following reports from others in the community that have seen the man, who has been showing up in parks, stores, parking lots and even neighborhoods.

According to a staff member at Zingo's in downtown Perrysburg, he stayed at the restaurant for hours and then showed up during closing time, leading them to contact police and ban him from coming back.

"He just didn't sit well with some of the servers. Something was off," said Katlyn, an employee at the restaurant. "After we were done closing, he came back and sat on our chairs. And it was dark. We're closed down. And we are all leaving. So that's why we banned him."

Katlyn said the man was asking questions about the women working there, like what their names were. Others have reported him taking pictures, following too closely and asking personal questions as well.

Although he does have a criminal past, police say they cannot arrest him because he hasn't yet crossed the line. He is not allowed to be named or identified for this same reason.

Women like Jen Maguire continue to keep watch for him and inform others in the community through a Facebook forum.

"I think it is very important because people don't understand it is happening in our own backyard. You think, 'It will never happen to me, it will never happen here' and it's hitting too close to home," she said.

