MI courthouse increase security after shooting death of bailiffs

A Michigan courthouse will be getting an increased amount of security – on top of the security measures that are already in place.

The security protocols at the Berrien County courthouse are being changed after two bailiffs were shot and killed back in July.

“It's just important that we take a look at how we do business and we get the staff that we need to make sure that it's safe for the employees and the public,” said Sheriff Bailey.

Two new bailiffs were approved for hire, along with more equipment for increased security.

The new changes will cost about $175,000.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.