Pedestrian killed in Allen County crash

The Allen County Sheriff's Office reported a pedestrian has died after a crash early Monday morning.

According to a press release, deputies responded to a call of a pedestrian hit in the 9900 block of Reservoir Road around 3:30 a.m.

Robert L. Burdette Weyer, 25, of Ada, Ohio was walking along Reservoir Road when a vehicle was traveling westbound on the same roadway.

The car struck Weyer, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not known whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Investigations are ongoing.

