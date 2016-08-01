Pedestrian killed in Allen County crash - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Pedestrian killed in Allen County crash

ADA, OH (WTOL) -

The Allen County Sheriff's Office reported a pedestrian has died after a crash early Monday morning. 

According to a press release, deputies responded to a call of a pedestrian hit in the 9900 block of Reservoir Road around 3:30 a.m. 

Robert L. Burdette Weyer, 25, of Ada, Ohio was walking along Reservoir Road when a vehicle was traveling westbound on the same roadway. 

The car struck Weyer, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not known whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Investigations are ongoing. 

