Appeals court: Toledo's last abortion clinic can stay open

An Ohio appeals court has ruled that Toledo's only remaining abortion clinic can stay open.

The appellate court recently upheld a lower court's ruling issued last summer that reversed a July 2014 state Department of Health order that told Capital Care Network to close its surgical center.

The clinic was closed because it didn't have a transfer agreement with an area hospital to provide emergency care for patients. The patient-transfer agreement is required and restricted by Ohio law.

The University of Toledo Medical Center decided against renewing its agreement with the clinic in July 2013.

Capital Care has since secured such an agreement with the University of Michigan System, some 50 miles north in Ann Arbor.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.