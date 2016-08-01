'Take Back Our Roads' plans second ride in honor of Sierah Joughin

Take Back Our Roads had a successful turnout at their first event in honor of Sierah Joughin and have planned a second ride.

Check out pictures from the first ride here:

Event organizer, Kathy Boger says participants should meet at Evergreen High School Aug. 2 at 7 p.m.

Justice for Sierah: Investigation into disappearance, death of Fulton Co. woman

Boger states Sierah's family supports these efforts. She also indicates that in the future, they might want to branch out into more communities.

This was created to put the fears and reservations aside and honor Sierah Joughins, who like us, felt safe doing our activities where we live. I have asked her mom Sheila if we should continue and if the media should be present. She has given her consent and liked the idea of honoring her beautiful daughter.

The plan is to stay on the same courses as the first right - approximately 2 to 3 miles on County Road 6.

