10-year-old's bike stolen by knife-wielding teens - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

10-year-old's bike stolen by knife-wielding teens

File Photo (Source: AP Images) File Photo (Source: AP Images)
FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) -

The Findlay Police Department is looking for a group of teenagers involved in a bike theft Sunday night.

Police say a 10-year-old boy was approached by four teens in the 1000 block of Tiffin Avenue around 8:45 p.m.

One of the teens allegedly pulled out a knife when the young boy refused to give up his bike.

The bike was taken and the group fled the area.

No injuries were reported, and the theft remains under investigation. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly