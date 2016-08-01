Statewide missing child alert issued for 4-month-old girl believed to be in danger

The 4-month-old girl was last seen on July 31 in the Dollar General parking lot in the City of Loveland around 8 p.m. (Provided by Loveland police)

The Loveland Police Department has issued a statewide missing child alert for a 4-month-old girl.

Police say this is not an Amber Alert, but the child is believed to be in danger.

The child was last seen on July 31 in the Dollar General parking lot in the City of Loveland around 8 p.m.

Sgt. Jose Alejandro told WXIX that the infant was taken along with her pink car seat.

WXIX reports that Kaylynn's mom is from Mt. Healthy, but her father is from the Loveland area. Police say the infant was last seen with her father.

Hamilton County dispatchers said they first received a report on the possible incident from someone calling from a location on Englage Road around 8:40 p.m. Sunday.

The child, 4-month-old Kaylynn Crawford, is described as black with dark eyes and hair. She's about a foot and a half tall and weighs 15 pounds.

Kaylynn was last seen wearing a white sleeveless onesie with a pink giraffe on the front, pink leather sandals and a hat that matched the outfit with a gold knit band and bow.

The photo provided of Kaylynn was taken Sunday, and she should still be wearing the same clothes, police said.

Loveland police said the information they have so far is "sketchy," but they were able to ping a cell phone in the area of the Kelly Nature Preserve in neighboring Miami Township.

Police said so far they have no witnesses who saw the alleged possible abduction, and they have no suspects.

Dispatchers told WXIX that searchers no longer believe the infant is in the area.

Anyone who sees the girl should call Loveland police at 513-583-3000.

