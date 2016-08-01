Police search for man who robbed mother, daughter at gun point - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police search for man who robbed mother, daughter at gun point

Toledo police are searching for an armed robber after he took money from a mother and daughter at gunpoint.

Police say the robbery happened at a home in the 200 block of Gibbons near Western Avenue in south Toledo. 

The mother and daughter apparently walked to the ATM at a nearby 7-Eleven around 2:30 a.m. 

When the pair got home, there was a masked man waiting for them.

The suspect demanded their money at gunpoint. He ended up getting away with $250 from the victims before running off on foot. 

Police believe the suspect likely knows the victims routines and targeted them for cash. 

