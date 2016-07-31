Gold star banner awarded to daughter of WWII sailor killed in action

A tragic piece of World War II history occurred 71 years ago this weekend.

The USS Indianapolis was torpedoed and sunk by a Japanese submarine.

Thirteen hundred sailors were on board.

Only 317 survived.

One of those who perished was 33 year-old Forest Pursel.

Forest and others went down with the ship in twelve minutes and remain buried at sea.

Many of the men who made it to the surface died from dehydration or were killed by shark attacks.

"He told my mom 'You might as well give away all my stuff because I don't think we're coming back'," said Louanna Gr ant of Defiance, who was nine years old when her dad died.

"And mom said, 'Why?' Dad replied 'Because we're going on an important mission. Nobody knew anything about this," said Louanna.

The mission was delivering parts for the atomic bomb that would eventually be d ropped on Nagasaki, Japan.

Decades later, there was still something missing from Louanna's life: a gold star banner given to the family member of a serviceman killed in action.

On Sunday a caravan of motorcycles from the West Unity American Legion Post riders delivered the banner.

Louanna received it because of help from Sherry Ann Franks of the Wauseon VFW and American Legion Auxiliary.

"Because nobody should go unnoticed, whether you're a blue star and serving presently or whether you've paid the ultimate sacrifice with your life and even that makes more of a reason to honor this family," said Ms. Franks.

Louanna says receiving the gold banner made her happy, elated and thrilled.

But we should never forget her dad Forest and the brave other sailors from the USS Indianapolis.

"They are really war heroes. They gave their lives to our country to be free and I appreciate them all," said Louanna.

Louanna accepted a motorcycle ride from one of the bikers.

When she returns, the gold banner will be proudly hung in her front window.

