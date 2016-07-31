VIDEO: Group forms human chain to rescue woman during devastating Maryland flooding

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS PROFANITY

A video posted to YouTube shows a dramatic rescue of a woman trapped in her car during a flash flood in Ellicott City, MD on Saturday.

The video shows a man being briefly swept away by the fast moving flood waters as he walks toward her car.

After the man recovers his footing he joins others who join hands in an attempt to reach the woman as they yell at the woman that she has to get out of the car.

When the group finds they cannot quite reach her, the man who had previously been swept away walks to the car to grab the woman and carries her to safety.

Ellicott City was devastated by flooding after receiving 6.5” of rain on Saturday, most of which fell in a span of two hours.

The AP reports that at least two people were killed in the flooding.

