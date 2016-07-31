Zoo planning to reintroduce lake sturgeon to Maumee River

After being wiped out by over fishing, the Toledo Zoo has plans to bring back the once abundant lake sturgeon to the Maumee River.

The Zoo will get a $90,000 grant from the Great Lakes Fish and Wildlife Restoration Act Grants Program and another from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for a total of $170,000 for their proposal.

The Zoo says they will use the money to construct a modular facility on Zoo-owned property near the Maumee River where they will rear thousands of lake sturgeon from eggs collected in U.S. and Canadian waters.

When the fish turn six months old they will be released into the Maumee River where biologists with the Ohio Division of Wildlife and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service their population will monitor them.

The Zoo hopes that by rearing the fish in the Maumee River the sturgeon will return to the Maumee River to spawn when they reach adulthood in about twenty years.

Sandy Bihn with Lake Erie Waterkeeper says she's excited about the effort to restore Lake Sturgeon to the Maumee River.

"They're almost like dinosaurs. They live over 100 years. They don't spawn for 20 years. They're an amazing fish," Bihn said.

Sturgeons typically live from 50 to 150 years and can grow over six feet in length and up to 200 lbs.

Kent Bekker, the Toledo Zoo’s director of conservation and research, says lake sturgeon were abundant in the 1800s but disappeared from the Maumee due to over fishing and demand of caviar and fuel.

"The demise of the sturgeon is because of human activity and the degradation of the river," Bihn said. "If it comes back and people look at all the different fish species, maybe Toledo will once again be proud of the Maumee River."

The Zoo says construction is slated to begin in 2017 and the first release of sturgeon will happen in 2018.

