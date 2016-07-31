Firefighters battle blaze in north Toledo neighborhood

Toledo firefighters battled a house fire on Ohio St. and N. Erie St. in north Toledo on Sunday afternoon that caused significant damage to the home's front room.

Neighbors saw smoke and called it in around 4 p.m.

It's believed the fire was accidental and may have been an electrical fire.

Firefighters say the flames did not reach the home's upstairs.

Firefighters say the home is occupied but no one was home at the time of the fire.

No one was injured.

