Cedar Point waterpark, hotels will reopen Monday after water main break

In a statement released Sunday afternoon, Cedar Point says the city of Sandusky has completed repairs to a main water line that temporarily closed the Soak City Waterpark and two hotels this weekend and caused the park to close early.

Cedar Point says the park will resume normal operation on Monday Aug. 1 and open at 9 a.m. for Early Entry guests and 10 a.m. for all other guests.

Soak City will open at 11 a.m.

The water main break happened around 7 p.m. on Saturday, prompting the amusement park to close early.

The statement also says guests with reservations at Hotel Breakers and Sandcastle Suites Hotel can check in starting at 4 p.m. on Monday.

